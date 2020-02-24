KINGSTON — Plans for a massive distribution center that could be an economic boon have been submitted for property on Route 125, sparking speculation about the identity of the company behind the proposal.
The preliminary plan submitted on Feb. 13 shows an 800,000-square-foot facility with nearly 180 loading docks on a 112-acre site at 266 Route 125.
“That would be the largest building I’ve ever worked on in 30 years of doing this in New Hampshire. It would be the largest by several times,” said Glenn Greenwood, Kingston’s town planner.
The name of the applicant listed on the proposal is 266 Route 125 LLC, with an address of 1 Wall St. in Hudson. Although the proposal has not gone before the planning board for a formal discussion, it already has created buzz.
The site being considered is near the Kingston-Brentwood town line, just south of Rockingham County Superior Court.
The Dubay Group Inc. of Windham is the engineering firm on the project.
“We look forward to working with the boards, committees and abutters, your review engineer, NHDES, NHDOT and others. We have initiated very productive meetings with the town staff in coordinating this very important project for the town of Kingston,” wrote Karl Dubay, president of The Dubay Group, in a memorandum submitted with the application.
The property has been home to a 144,000-square-foot distribution facility known as Sears Logistics Services (SLS), which also has a 22,000-square-foot office building.
The project is being discussed several months after online retail giant Amazon took over a former BJ’s Wholesale Club in Hooksett for a distribution center. Amazon also opened a delivery station in Nashua in October 2018.
An Amazon spokesman could not be reached for comment Monday about any plans the company might have for the area.
The plan on file at the planning office calls for subdividing the 112-acre parcel into four separate lots, with the SLS facility and offices making up two of those properties, the new 800,000-square-foot distribution center located on another, and a 6,600-square-foot convenience store with a drive-through coffee shop, quick-service restaurant and fueling station on the fourth lot.
Greenwood said the application was submitted for what is known as a “design review.”
The first public meeting, which will be a design review hearing and preliminary discussion with the planning board, likely will be held sometime soon.
Planning board Chairman Glenn Coppelman said he hasn’t seen the plan submitted to the town, but he hopes to learn more when it comes before the board next month.
At this point, he said the only thing he knows is that the plan calls for a distribution center, which he described as a “monstrous building.”
The building would be smaller than the 1.1 million-square-foot Walmart distribution center that opened in nearby Raymond in 1996.
Coppelman said it would be “inappropriate” for him to speculate on the possible user for the distribution center but said the economic impact on the town and the region could be significant.
“Certainly from an economic development perspective, it would be easily the largest building constructed in Kingston that I’m aware of, and to bring that kind of business activity with the possibility of jobs and the increase in assessed value resulting in increased tax revenue for the town, is all a very positive thing. But at the same time, being the sizable project that it is, it obviously will require a thorough review process, which the town is prepared to do and will do,” Coppelman said.