Super Bowl commercials tend to pull at the heartstrings or get people laughing.
Planet Fitness, headquartered in Hampton, chose the latter in producing its first-ever 30-second Super Bowl spot featuring Lindsey Lohan, which takes a few jabs at the “Mean Girls” and “The Parent Trap” star’s past.
“She’s even got more productive trading DUIs to DIY,” narrator William Shatner says as she bedazzles a GPS ankle bracelet worn by actor Danny Trejo. The spot also features former NBA player Dennis Rodman.
The ad asks, “What’s gotten into Lindsay?”
“Not to give away the secret, but it’s a membership to Planet Fitness,” the company wrote on social media.
Like many other companies, Planet Fitness released the ad days before the big game. The company was founded in 1992 by brothers Michael and Marc Grondahl in Dover.
“This is a great opportunity to take our marketing efforts to the next level and showcase the ‘feel good’ benefits of fitness in a fun and light-hearted way,” said Jamie Medeiros, Planet Fitness vice president of national marketing, in a statement. “Health and wellness are more important than ever before, and our Super Bowl commercial reinforces how fitness makes you feel, featuring an incredible cast of celebrity talent.”
The company is already known for its catchy advertising, including those “I lift things up and put them down” commercials.
Commercials have been a staple of the Super Bowl since the beginning.
The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will compete in Super Bowl LVI today, which starts at 6:30 p.m. on NBC, and is expected to draw up to 100 million viewers.
Thirty-second commercials sold for an average of $6.5 million, up from last year’s $5.5 million, according to media reports. The price tag does not include production.
The advertisements bring “30-seconds of fame” and widespread exposure for companies, said Diane Devine, a senior lecturer of marketing at the University of New Hampshire and managing partner of Devine Marketing Group in Portsmouth.
“They have to break through that clutter with humor or with emotion,” she said.
Devine mentioned a 2014 Budweiser commercial featuring a Clydesdale and a shelter puppy. The advertisement brought exposure for the beer company and awareness to pet adoptions.
“It is a great, powerful way to generate broad awareness because people who watch the Super Bowl may not just be football fans,” Devine said. “You also have to evaluate the cost.”
The Planet Fitness Super Bowl campaign is being pushed on TV, social media and online video.
“This is a huge step for Planet Fitness because, as a leader in the fitness category, we are taking our marketing efforts to the next level by utilizing the Super Bowl’s massive reach and platform,” Medeiros said.
The impact
GoDaddy, a web hosting company, is known for taking a risk by spending its entire marketing budget on its first Super Bowl ad. Other companies have done the same, Devine said.
“People didn’t know what GoDaddy was before that,” she said. “It really helped generate that knowledge of the brand and helped strengthen their brand. It was a good gamble.”
Some ads can bring up to $100 million in earned media, Devine said, considering the hype on social media, TV talk shows and radio banter the next day.
Studies show 60% of Super Bowl ads do not lead to immediate sales, Devine said.
“I think marketers know that, but they are going for broad awareness, and that awareness translates down the road to purchase,” she said.
Some companies buy spots before or after the Super Bowl at a lower cost. Others amp up advertising online.
The Super Bowl is a pop culture phenomenon, said Travis York, CEO of GYK Antler, a marketing agency in Manchester.
“The commercials have become must-see TV, just as much as the game,” he said. “I think for some people the commercial and halftime show and the fanfare around it are just as entertaining to them because it clearly attracts people who aren’t typical football fans.”
The production
Be prepared for high production value for this year’s ads.
The Budweiser Clydesdales are back after the brand did not air Super Bowl commercials last year, ending a 37-year streak. Budweiser purchased four minutes of air time between six of its brands.
Lay’s Potato Chips will air its first Super Bowl ad in 17 years, featuring Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen.
The ads released so far are star-studded and lean on humor, which is likely needed after two years of a pandemic, Devine said.
Many of the commercials stand the test of time, York said.
“A lot of them really end up being something that takes advantage of a cultural moment or that resonates with people’s mindset and attitudes based on what is going on in the country and world at the time,” he said.
He said a lot of strategy goes into producing an effective commercial.
“You look at what the business or brand is trying to accomplish and how they want to get their message across,” he said.
Planet Fitness wanted to work with a cast of talent who are relatable for those looking to better their lives, Medeiros said.
“Lindsay has said that fitness is an integral part of her life and is critical to managing her stress, improving her sleep, and feeling better overall,” he said. “Because of that, we hope the commercial encourages those looking to get a jumpstart on their fitness journey.”