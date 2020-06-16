Planet Fitness reopening in NH on Thursday

Planet Fitness is reopening its doors at 19 locations in New Hampshire on Thursday.
The company is excited to welcome back members and new clients who realize the importance of being fit after seeing the devastating health effects of COVID-19 on people, spokeswoman McCall Gosselin said Tuesday.
“Fitness is really essential to people for people’s overall health and well-being and that’s not just physical, but also mental as well," Gosselin said.
Planet Fitness locations in New Hampshire shut down three months ago on March 17. So far, the company has been able to reopen nearly 1,300 locations in 43 states.
The Hampton-based company has more than 15.5 million members and over 2,000 locations in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico and Australia. More than 95 percent of their locations are owned and operated by franchisees.
“It was challenging for all businesses, having to close for several months as a result of COVID-19. But the franchisees are certainly very positive about the future, and so are we at our corporate headquarters,” Gosselin said.
Gosselin said Planet Fitness is monitoring traffic flow in their gyms to ensure they meet capacity recommendations set by states. In New Hampshire, that is set at 50 percent.
Gyms were allowed to reopen in New Hampshire on Monday. Small group classes were permissible under state guidance starting on June 1.