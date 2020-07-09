An imagined overhaul of Nashua's downtown riverfront boasts floating docks, a boardwalk and a path along the Nashua River to increase water access, which officials hope will spur development.
Plans unveiled this week include massive improvements as well as the restoration of Renaissance Park, intended to become the crown jewel of the project, complete with an outdoor amphitheater. The project would be funded by a bond issue of more than $15 million, according to Tim Cummings, the city's economic development director.
“A lot of people felt like they couldn’t get to the river, couldn’t touch it,” said Sarah Marchant, community development director for the city.
Residents have expressed a strong desire to make the riverfront area the heart of Nashua’s downtown, Marchant said.
On Wednesday, representatives from VHB engineering firm and Halvorson Design presented plans to the aldermanic planning and economic development committee.
Geoffrey Morrison-Logan of VHB said Nashua's waterfront can be a powerful amenity.
Some of the plans include a cantilevered boardwalk that would connect Main Street to an existing trail, a second cantilevered ramp that would connect the lower Renaissance Park to the upper level Main Street, renovations to Bicentennial Park, an expansion and makeover of Renaissance Park and a multipurpose path area next to the railroad.
Lighting, landscaping and shoreline restoration also are included in the plan, as well as a new access point and redesign of the Factory Street Extension to accommodate pedestrians.
Existing trail improvements, a potential trail to connect westward toward the Broad Street Parkway, extensive riverbank restoration and handicap-accessible ramps to various areas also are being proposed.
Planners also are looking at changing Water Street from two-way to one-way from Main Street to Factory Street, according to Shannon Lane of Halvorson Design.
The existing parking lot at Renaissance Park would be removed to create more green space, and parking could potentially be angled or parallel along Water Street, according to the plans.
“This is giving me a view that has really opened my eyes to how wonderful the riverfront in this area can look after this project is completed,” said Alderman Ernest Jette, who emphasized the need for adequate parking to accommodate all the new amenities.
The project, which will be financed through a recently formed Downtown Riverfront tax increment financing (TIF) district, focuses the majority of its improvements on the Mine Falls Park area in the west, down to Canal and Bridge Streets in the east and the areas in between.
The city's Cummings said the project could become the catalyst for potential mixed-use development opportunities at different downtown sites, specifically former mill buildings along the river’s edge.
Aldermen would first need to authorize the use of TIF dollars before borrowing money. They would then use the funds to service the debt, he said.
Greg Bakos, project manager with VHB, proposed an ambitious schedule.
“We want to be in construction this time next year. We want to have shovels in the ground,” Bakos said.
Cummings said if the final design is decided by early winter, construction could begin in the spring.