The approval of plans by the owners of the Concord Casino to relocate to vacant land off Loudon Road has been appealed.
Attorney Amy Manzelli filed appeals of the planning board’s June 21 decision on behalf of Asby Road resident Kassey Cameron with both the superior court and the city zoning board of adjustment.
The appeal to the zoning board argues charitable gaming halls and microbreweries are ”not expressly permitted in the Gateway Performance District,” according to the appeal. The plans were considered as a hospitality venue.
The 20-page superior court appeal says the board did not follow due process, which is outside of the zoning board’s jurisdiction.
The proposal by Andy and Laurie Sanborn, managing partners, first went before the board in December and was held up for months after staff requested an emergency services impact report.
The planning board voted 4-2 to approve a major site plan review in June.
Andy Sanborn, a former Republican state senator, has previously said the project, which will be done in phases, will be the first charitable gaming facility in the state to be built from the ground up.
The first phase includes 26,000 square feet of gaming space, with 486 electronic games, 21 tables games, poker rooms, quick serve and upscale casual dining and space for live music.
Phase two will likely include a hotel, expansion of gaming or conference/event center and a larger live music venue. The total building will be 44,000 square feet.
In the suit, Cameron claims the agenda had been revised to say the hearing on the plans would be continued to August.
“The Planning Board did not provide adequate due process to members of the public, including the Plaintiff, when reviewing and evaluating this site plan application,” the appeal reads.