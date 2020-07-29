A stage and food shacks are being set up in Portsmouth’s Bridge Street parking lot as part of an effort to help businesses that rely on artistic performances and the culinary arts to survive the summer.
Portsmouth is known for having more restaurant seats than residents, but many business owners are facing challenges reopening.
Josh Denton, president of the board of directors for PopUpNH, and former city councilor, said the goal is to have the space prepared by the end of the day Thursday for Saturday night’s scheduled fashion show presented by Cotillion Bureau, a Bow Street business.
Denton said the concept of PopUpNH is to have attendees stay in one spot while enjoying food from restaurants and watching a performance.
“The biggest issue for us is safety,” Denton said. “You’ll stay seated almost the entire time you’re there. You should be able to order everything through an app service.”
Denton said Tristan Law, who is known for booking acts locally, is creating a full schedule for the rest of the summer. Ideally, all the tickets for music and other performances will be sold in advance.
The pop-up concept in Portsmouth has morphed as it came to fruition this summer. Originally, the thought was to have this setup on the roof of the city’s parking garage at Foundry Place. But in the end, the Bridge Street parking lot was more desirable.
Those who were building the stage and food shacks on Tuesday afternoon say they are thrilled to help in the recovery efforts and see live performances outside in downtown Portsmouth.
“I’m excited to come out and help and also take advantage of it when it’s complete. It’s going to be so much fun,” said Jimmy Love, of Newmarket.
Cotillion Bureau’s fashion show starts Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are being sold on eventbrite.com.
Legal issues behind the scenes
Last week, the group managing the project had to change its name after City Councilor Esther Kennedy registered the trade name Pop Up Portsmouth with the state.
Kennedy said on Wednesday that she was concerned the group was raising money as a nonprofit when organizers had not gone through necessary steps to ensure the paperwork was completed correctly.
“I felt the train needed to be stopped,” Kennedy said. “They had no nonprofit status and they were raising funds.”
Kennedy also had concerns that businesses outside of Portsmouth could have benefitted from the working group’s structure and that local taxpayers were contributing $50,000, which will likely be reimbursed through federal CARES Act funds.
Former city councilor Nancy Pearson cried foul and has filed an ethics complaint against Kennedy which states she violated the city’s conflicts of interest ordinance by registering the name Pop Up Portsmouth and impeding the efforts of the working group.
Pearson is calling for Kennedy to resign her position on the city council.
“It’s not just that she impeded pandemic recovery efforts in her capacity as a city councilor. It didn’t stop there. When it was discovered what she did to the public, she presented a campaign of misinformation and tried to redirect the blame on the volunteers,” Pearson said.
Pearson said fiscal sponsorship by an existing nonprofit organization, as Seacoast Repertory Theater was for Pop Up Portsmouth, is a lawful standard practice in short-term or one-time fundraising.