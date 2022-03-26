Popzup Popcorn uses FedEx a lot to ship its products across the country.
Now the Dover business is in the running for the shipping company’s small business grant contest. The business is one of 100 finalists of more than 18,000 entries across the nation.
The company could land $50,000 for a grand prize if voted in the top three. Seven first-place winners will receive $20,000.
Popzup is expanding and could use the cash, according to co-founder Julie Lapham. She found out about the grand prize from her FedEx representative.
“I was just blown away when we got an email this week (about being in the top 100),” she said. The winners will be chosen by vote totals. The Dover Chamber of Commerce and the state’s Department of Business and Economic Affairs are promoting the effort.
“By helping us, we are then able to give back more,” Lapham said.
Lapham declined to share sales figures, but said the numbers have doubled every year since opening. The company ships directly to consumers and works with distributors to have its products on store shelves as far away as Pennsylvania. The business has received guidance from the New Hampshire Small Business Development Center.
“We work closely with the NH SBDC, and our adviser said he hasn’t seen anything like this before,” she said.
Lapham and her husband, Marty, started Popzup Popcorn in 2015 after learning that conventional microwave popcorn contains chemicals and unhealthy oils, according to a news release. Popzup Popcorn is made from locally sourced ingredients including popcorn kernels that have not been genetically modified.
The company offers microwavable products, ready-to-eat popcorn and seasonings. The microwavable products are popped in a box that doesn’t use any chemicals. The compostable products are printed with vegetable inks.
“Everything is cooked from scratch, the old-fashioned way, which is why it tastes so much better,” Lapham said.
The products are made at the 1 Washington St. mill in Dover. To support its growth, the company is looking to expand into a new building, purchase additional equipment and hire more people. The grant would help make it happen.
“We’ve just been growing organically,” she said. “We don’t sell too far out of New England. We really have to manage our growth because we make everything ourselves. There is no part of the operation that is outsourced.”
The growth projects are watched closely to make sure they are able to deliver the products on time.
The grant money “will be earmarked for New Hampshire,” Lapham said.
The company is working to become B Corp-certified for meeting high standards of verified performance, accountability and transparency.
Voting is now open to the public and closes at 11 p.m. on March 31. To cast a vote for Popzup Popcorn, go to smallbusinessgrant.fedex.com/top-10.