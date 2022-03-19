Work being done by the owner of an aerial drone environmental services and solutions company was highlighted last week as part of a tour recognizing the impact of America’s Small Business Development Centers.
Stefan Claesson, who has degrees in anthropology and environmental science, started Nearview in 2016 and works from Cooperative Venture Working Space on Maplewood Avenue in Portsmouth.
Nearview specializes in using drones for mapping coastal erosion and wetlands. Currently, Claesson is working with researchers on a project involving mapping seaweed in Maine.
“We’re basically developing models and algorithms to map natural resources. In this specific case, macroalgae, or seaweed,” Claesson said. “Usually, it’s a very laborious process to go out and understand where the seaweed is, and how much of it there is, because of the groundwork. So, we’re trying to take the pain out of that process by using drones.”
Claesson said there is interest in this research for commercial purposes. Seaweed is edible and is used in beauty products, and he reports that some bigger companies are looking to get into the market because they see an opportunity for profits.
Claesson said his company was the recipient of a small business innovative research grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration last year. He is now applying for Phase II.
On Tuesday afternoon, Claesson was visited by members of the U.S. Small Business Administration and and the New Hampshire Small Business Development Center. The group included U.S. SBA New England Regional Administrator Mike Vlacich, New Hampshire District Director Amy Bassett, New Hampshire Small Business Development Center State Director Liz Gray and Seacoast Regional Director Ed Miles.
Claesson said the grant funding from NOAA has helped his business grow. He talked about the process of hiring his first employee.
Miles, who has helped guide Claesson, asked him about the accuracy of the drone work for research purposes.
Claesson said it is better than 90 percent and getting more accurate all the time.
“We’re always gathering more data to improve our models and the more thorough data we get, the better it is going to get,” Claesson said.
Gray asked Claesson how this could be applied to other natural resources.
Claesson said his specialty is wetlands and aquaculture, but this kind of work could extend to forestry services.
Claesson told the group he currently has four drones which range in class.
Vlacich and the group also toured the University of New Hampshire Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics as well as Emery Farm Market and Café in Durham on Tuesday.
The sixth annual SBDC Day, recognized Wednesday, is a national, collective proclamation of the impact of America’s Small Business Development Centers.
Small Business Development Centers offer free consulting, opportunities for training and help writing business plans.
In 2021, NH SBDC served 4,483 entrepreneurs through direct advising and education in over 200 communities across the Granite State, according to its website.