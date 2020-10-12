A Portsmouth-based company that produces LED video screens for outdoor signs is growing due to demand from businesses that are looking to connect with customers as they try to recover from the economic fallout associated with COVID-19.

“This is the best return on investment that their marketing dollars can get them. To use the power of the traffic passing by their location every day and to maximize that is, by far, the cheapest way to grab eyeballs and get people in the stores,” Cirrus Systems CEO David Rycyna said.

