Portsmouth Regional Hospital celebrates opening of new educational facility for residents

Portsmouth Regional Hospital celebrated the opening of a medical facility Tuesday designed to educate physicians who have come to the region for residencies in family and internal medicine.
Talks about created the program were initiated about three years ago, said Portsmouth Regional Hospital CEO Dean Carucci
“We asked, ‘How do we help the state and help our community produce the next generation of physicians and care providers?’” Carucci said during an interview.
The hospital has partnered with Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston to create its Graduate Medical Education program. The new 65,000-square-foot building located across the street from Portsmouth Regional Hospital features classrooms outfitted with the latest equipment and technology, a sophisticated simulation lab and a medical library.
Carucci said 10 people in internal medicine and eight people in family medicine began their training on July 1.
When the program is fully ramped up in five years, there will be more than 125 residents, and programs will include radiology, psychiatry and training for emergency rooms, Carucci said.
Each program will be three years, with the exception of psychiatry, which will be four.
“We’ve got great inpatient and outpatient programs. Why not try to benefit the state at large when it comes to psychiatry,” Carucci said of their decision to add that into their program.
Gov. Chris Sununu, who attended Tuesday's ribbon cutting ceremony, said that this will be a magnet for professional development for new physicians from the region, nation and other countries.
“This program will attract the best and brightest in the medical community,” Sununu said. “Once they are here, I am confident they will stay in this region to live, work and play in New Hampshire to the benefit of our overall health and well-being.”
The facility will be officially named the Charles L. Thayer Medical Building after a beloved surgeon who served Portsmouth and the region for decades and was known as “Chappy.”
The street on which it is located on has been named Eileen Dondero Foley Avenue after a former eight-term mayor who passed away in 2016 just days before her 98th birthday.
Foley’s daughter, Mary Carey Foley, who was at the ribbon cutting, said she couldn’t help but think that her mother was looking down from heaven saying, “My heart is full.”
“It’s been a beautiful morning with family,” she said.
The building is the first in a planned medical park. It was designed and built by Procon and developed by The Kane Company.
“We recognized the changing competitive atmosphere of both medical technology and education, so we designed a learning facility that would be malleable to shifting resource needs,” said Procon CEO Mark Stebbins.
Michael Kane, CEO of The Kane Company, said the new medical park will create new development opportunities which will benefit the entire seacoast economy.
“To develop this type of project is to invest in the long-term health and wellness of the entire region, and we are honored to have played a role in making this facility a reality,” Kane said.