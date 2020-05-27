The new owners of the Ioka Theater would like to remove the iconic marquee that’s been hanging in downtown Exeter for decades, but some members of the town’s Historic District Commission want them to leave it alone.
The future of the marquee has become a hot topic in town as plans are in the works to redevelop the vacant theater that’s been a fixture on Water Street for 105 years.
HDC Chairman Patrick Gordon called the marquee the building’s single greatest architectural feature and the most controversial aspect of the plan being proposed by David Cowie and Jay Caswell, co-owners of the newly formed Ioka Properties LLC.
“I don’t think anyone can think of the Ioka in Exeter without thinking of the current marquee that’s there,” Gordon said at a commission meeting last week.
A preliminary plan for the exterior of the building was presented to the HDC as Cowie, Caswell, and their architects seek feedback on their plan to possibly turn the downstairs into a restaurant with retail space on the street level and condominiums on the upper floors.
The HDC is focused on plans for the exterior of the brick theater, which closed 12 years ago, and making sure some of its historical elements are preserved.
While no decisions were made, some commission members made it clear that the aging marquee is an important piece of the Ioka’s history.
Cowie said their “preference is not to have the marquee stay.” However, he said, “I think we fully understand that the marquee is sentimental to a lot of folks in Exeter and we appreciate that.”
Adam Wagner, an architect from Market Square Architects, presented a plan showing the building without the marquee. In its place, the owners are considering a much smaller blade-style “Ioka Theater” sign that would hang along the side of the building. Wagner said the design would be a replica of the theater’s original sign.
Leaving the marquee in its current location would pose some design challenges for the architects because there are windows behind it that would be used once the building is redeveloped.
“Certainly no one wants to see this (marquee) end up in a dumpster. It’s just too cool of a sign for something like that to happen, but we’re exploring our options,” said Wagner, adding that the marquee is in “really rough shape.”
HDC member Curtis Boivin wasn’t too fond of the replica blade sign.
“It just feels very Disney and not genuine when we recreate history. I’d rather see a preservation of aspects of the existing marquee that’s there,” he said.
Commission member Pam Gjettum said she believes the marquee was installed in the mid-1950s.
She said she likes the plan for the blade sign to replicate the original.
“Clearly the marquee was not going to work where it was and yes, the Ioka is huge in everybody’s life who grew up around Exeter,” she said, adding, “The Ioka balcony was where sex education was for two generations of (Exeter residents)."
Former Ioka employee Laurie Couture, who worked at the theater when she was a teenager in 1990 and took an active role when a group formed several years ago to try to save the theater after it closed, voiced strong opposition to the possible removal of the marquee.
“The fact of taking the marquee off the building is like stripping Exeter of one of its iconic features. It would be like taking the cupola off the town hall or removing the bandstand,” she said.