United States Postal Service

Ford E-Transit cargo vans are seen at the automaker's Kansas City Assembly Plant. 

 Ford/TNS

WASHINGTON — The United States Postal Service awarded a competitive contract Tuesday to Ford Motor Co. for 9,250 battery-electric vehicles.

USPS plans to spend around $9.6 billion on vehicles, the agency said, but it's unclear immediately how much the contract with Ford will be and USPS did not immediately respond to a request for more information.