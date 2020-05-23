Gary and Judi Window planned to open Diz’s restaurant on Elm Street in Manchester months before the coronavirus pandemic hit.
While the health crisis set them back a few months, the restaurant is set to open with a slightly different concept — window service, fitting considering their surname.
“We found out we were actually set up perfectly for this new world of dining,” Window said. “We’re lucky our windows open onto the sidewalk.”
The couple hopes to open the cafe as soon as possible pending inspections.
Diz’s is among new businesses across the Granite State set to open in the middle of the pandemic. Most business owners, like the Windows, have had to adapt to new business models. The openings come as other businesses have been forced to shut down because of a drop in sales.
The Red Arrow Diner opened its fourth location at 149 Daniel Webster Highway inside a former Friendly’s restaurant in Nashua to offer to-go orders and outdoor dining on picnic tables earlier this month. The classic indoor diner space is closed for now. The outdoor tables are available on a first come, first served basis.
A brake in training
Andrew Richard gave up his corporate career of 25 years to open F45 Training, a fitness studio, in Portsmouth. It opened for 10 days before the decision was made to close down.
“It was pretty bad timing,” he said.
Richard, who invested his 401(k) into the business, now awaits state guidance on when he can reopen. He hopes to host outdoor training sessions until the indoor space can be used again, but needs to draw customers who will pay for memberships.
“I’m ready to go,” Richard said. “I see national chains like Walmart open with seemingly minimal restrictions and a bunch of other businesses are open. It sort of defies logic and reason and consistency from my perspective.”
Some changes to the fitness studio will include reducing capacity, rearranging some of the equipment to allow social distancing and other precautions like installing hand sanitizer stations and not allowing showers on the premises.
“At this point, we’ll do whatever they ask us to if they let us open our doors,” Richard said.
Not primed for take-out
After four years of starts and stops, Scott Forrester had planned to hold a grand opening of bluAqua Restrobar at 930 Elm St. in Manchester, inside the former Ted Herbert Music School location, in April. The restaurant, which opened for a short time at the beginning of the year, is described as a gastropub with “a lil’ Southern flair.”
The restaurant reopened for outdoor dining on Friday. Forrester was able to get permits for about 30 seats on the sidewalk. The restaurant will feature a limited patio menu for now.
“The only people that were successful with take-out were the people that already had a built-in, take-out business to begin with and long-term clientele who are very loyal,” he said. “So it wasn’t going to do us any good, and it’s also not the vision I wanted to put out there while trying to open a new restaurant. The food that you take home is never as good as the food you are going to have at my table.”
The 6,000-square-foot restaurant has 180 indoor seats that sit empty. A 300-gallon fish tank is the focus of the 35-seat bar that no one can see, he said.
“I’m trying to make the best out of it. I’ve had some employees who have been very loyal to me, and I am trying to get them back to work,” Forrester said. He also hopes the patio will bring attention to the new restaurant.
Empty rooms by Hilton
Right off Interstate 93 in Concord, construction of a T-Bones Great American Eatery and a Tru by Hilton hotel are complete. But the openings for both businesses are unknown.
“We are going to wait until we can open under normal dining conditions,” said Tom Boucher, owner of Great New Hampshire Restaurants. “I have no idea when that will be. It’s in the hands of the state.”
The Tru by Hilton, an $11 million project, was set to open on April 1. Duprey Hospitality has temporarily closed several other hotels in the city because of the lack of demand.
“We are unsure when the closure will be lifted,” owner Steve Duprey said. “Even when the closure is lifted we don’t know if there will be any substantial leisure or business travel.”
Quick-serve Southern style
Madear’s Southern Eatery & Bakery closed its location on Hanover Street in Manchester in November, and planned to reopen in downtown Pembroke in April. Now owners Robb Curry and Kyle Davis are grappling with whether to open for take-out. Outdoor seating is not an option.
“We hope by June to be fully open, but if the state hasn’t got to the point where they are allowing people to open by June we have to do take-out,” Curry said. “At this point, it is something or nothing.”
Much of the concept revolves around customers being able to “sit down and feel like you are in the South,” he said. The take-out menu will be limited.
“We cook everything from scratch so everything is made to order,” Curry said. “So with take-out we won’t be able to do as many made to order items, it will be more quick-serve items.”
Inside/outside
The Windows had hoped to open Diz’s on April 1 in part of the former Lorena’s Cantina. The company was able to hold off some payments and received a Paycheck Protection Program loan to keep a few employees on board, Judi Window said.
“We slowed everything right down,” she said.
The space was designed to have 75 seats. Opening indoors at a reduced capacity — 30 seats — should not be a problem when guidance is released by the state. The past six weeks gave them time hire staff and firm up the menu, Window said.
The restaurant features a counter overlooking Elm Street where people could have sat, now it will be used to serve customers waiting outside.
“If we had to think about what we would do for a post-pandemic restaurant, we probably would have done everything exactly the same,” she said. “It is just so weird that it worked out that way.”