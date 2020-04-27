The new owners of the shuttered Ioka are planning to spend millions to redevelop the Exeter landmark, but it won’t be a theater.
David Cowie and Jay Caswell, co-owners of the newly formed Ioka Properties LLC, have drawn up conceptual plans that would potentially turn the downstairs into a speakeasy-themed restaurant with retail space on the street level and condominiums on the upper floors.
Cowie said their plans are in the early stages after they purchased the downtown building on Water Street last month.
The Ioka has been closed since 2008 and is showing its age after sitting idle for so long.
“It’s a very tired old building. I think we bought it in the nick of time. It’s got some good bones still in it,” Cowie said Monday.
The Ioka was built in 1915 for silent film and vaudeville and was a local movie theater for decades, but had financial struggles before closing its doors.
It was auctioned off to Kensington philanthropist Alan Lewis, the principal owner of Kensington Investment Co., in 2011 with the hope that it would one day reopen as a community theater, but plans fell through and the building remained empty.
Cowie, who lives on Plum Island, Mass., and Caswell, a Newburyport, Mass., resident, have known each other for many years, and both have experience renovating older buildings.
While they have no plans for reopening as a theater, Cowie said they will preserve some of the memorabilia to incorporate into the building.
The future of the Ioka’s iconic marquee that projects over the entrance is uncertain. Preliminary artist renderings show the marquee replaced with an “Ioka theatre” sign that hangs higher up on the side of the building. Cowie said the design is similar to the theater’s original sign.
Plans have been discussed with Darren Winham, the town’s economic development director, and Building Inspector Doug Eastman, but they have not yet been presented to the town for approval.
Cowie said some abatement work is being done to address mold problems and a small amount of asbestos. Some “selective” demolition work is also underway on the interior, he said, but no new construction will begin until approvals are in hand.
One of the biggest changes would be the addition of more windows on the front and back to let light in and offer views of the Squamscott River, which runs behind the block of buildings along Water Street.
“The river views are tremendous up and down the river. It’s a great location,” Cowie said.
When asked how much they plan to invest in the building, which sold for $450,000, Cowie said, “We’re going to be in the millions.”
Winham said he wasn’t confident that reopening the Ioka as a theater would work and that the preliminary plan makes a lot of sense.
“I’m personally thrilled this is happening because it’s been such a challenge to try to get something to go into that spot,” he said.