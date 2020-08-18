The former Canoe restaurant in Bedford will soon be occupied by Pressed Cafe, which intends to build a double drive-thru at the site.
The Bedford Planning Board approved the project this week at 226 S. River Road, inside of the Bedford Highlands Shopping Center.
Pressed Cafe will be serving breakfast, lunch and dinner at the new facility, which will include a bar, cafe and outdoor patio.
A drive-thru with two menu boards and two lanes will be constructed, according to General Manager Charlie Logiotatos.
“The main part of our restaurant is the cafe side,” he said, noting the bar area is a new concept that has been implemented at one other Pressed Cafe site. Miri and Roi Shpindler are the owners of Pressed Cafe, which currently has locations in Nashua, Newton, Mass., and Burlington, Mass.
The couple had originally intended on opening a Pressed Cafe at the Market and Main development along South River Road in Bedford, but instead opted for the former Canoe parcel; Canoe closed its doors in May after six years in operation.
The Shpindlers previously owned Caesario’s in Manchester, and later the couple opened the Bridge Cafe and Mint Bistro.
“We try to be a big part of the community,” said Logiotatos.
The building will be renovated, including the exterior of the site that will incorporate a wood panel facade and gray exterior, according to the plans. The bar area will fully open onto the outdoor patio area during warmer months to allow for additional outdoor dining. This is the best possible layout for the site, said Chris Reily, owner of the property. Reily said he is excited to have a new restaurant that will provide additional options for the Bedford community.
“We have lost three restaurants in the last year. We desperately need a new restaurant,” agreed planning board member Charlie Fairman. Fairman said he hopes the new establishment will be family-focused.
“The design looks great. It really does look fantastic,” said planning board member Kelleigh Murphy.
Pressed Cafe is known for its smoothies, raw juices, specialty salads, soups, paninis, bowls and vegan options. It recently launched a new Pressed at Home market that includes numerous easy-to-make at-home prepared meals and side dishes, according to its website.
“To bring those high-end flavors and that fresh element to a quick service model will be great for Bedford since that is something that just doesn’t exist there,” Miri Shpindler said.