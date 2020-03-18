BEDFORD -- Primary Bank raised over $15 million of additional capital during its second capital-raise campaign, which began Jan. 27, the company said.
The Bedford-based bank's management and board of directors led the investment round, which included participation from existing and new investors. The campaign brings Primary Bank’s total funding since its founding in 2015 to over $45 million.
“We are thrilled to have reached our initial capital campaign goals in record time of six weeks, despite the challenging and uncertain financial environment. The speed in which we were able to raise these funds signifies strong trust and support from the community of having a local bank dedicated to providing local, personalized service to businesses and individuals,” Bill Stone, Primary Bank president and CEO, said in a release.
Primary Bank has reached over $299 million in assets. As of Dec. 31, its loan portfolio grew to $236 million, which was supported by deposits of $267 million, the release said. The bank recently opened its third branch in Derry.