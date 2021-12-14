The New Hampshire SBA awarded Primary Bank as Lender of the Year at its annual lender recognition ceremony Tuesday.
The Bedford-based bank was among several Granite State lending institutions honored during the virtual event for their support of small business.
Granite State Development Corp was awarded Certified Development Company Lender of the Year.
TD Bank was awarded Microenterprise Lender of the Year.
Service Credit Union awarded Credit Union of the Year.
Merrimack County Savings Bank was awarded Emerging SBA Lender.
People’s United Bank was awarded Top Lender to Underserved Markets.
Regional Economic Development Center was awarded Microlender of the Year.
“The success of SBA loan programs in New Hampshire is thanks to our wonderful partnerships with local and national lenders that help us provide greater access to capital for our small businesses,” SBA New Hampshire District Director Amy Bassett said, according to a news release. “We see small businesses recovering in New Hampshire but remain mindful that many continue to struggle with the ongoing economic impacts from the pandemic.”
In New Hampshire, for fiscal year 2021, 550 7(a) and 504 loans were approved for nearly $211 million, the SBA said. Throughout the state, small businesses received 413 7(a) loans worth more than $150 million, and 137 504 loans were approved for $60.5 million.