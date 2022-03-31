Primary Bank opens branch in Nashua

Gov. Chris Sununu, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess were among those in attendance for the grand opening of Primary Bank in Nashua. They are surrounded by bank officials, including CEO Bill Stone, who is holding scissors.
Primary Bank opened its fourth branch in Nashua and held a grand opening on March 21.
The branch is located at 327 Amherst St. The bank’s headquarters is located in Bedford along with branches in Derry and Manchester.
The new location is a full-service branch and offers a comprehensive product and service line, including commercial checking, money market and savings products, merchant services, commercial lending, consumer deposit accounts, CDs and IRAs, according to a news release.
“We are proud to continue our support and investment in the communities that we serve and look forward to providing the exceptional banking experience to the greater Nashua community,” said Bill Stone, president and CEO of Primary Bank, in a statement.
Primary Bank opened in 2015 and was the first new bank to open nationwide over a several year period after being charted through the New Hampshire Banking Department.
Gov. Chris Sununu, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess were among those in attendance for the grand opening.