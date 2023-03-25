Only two customers called Primary Bank CEO Bill Stone a couple of Mondays ago after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, but only one was nervous about their deposits, he says.
But from a PR standpoint, the timing could not have been better for Primary Bank to be ranked the No. 1 performing community bank for its size in the Northeast as a global banking crisis continues to rattle investors.
Last week, S&P Global Market Intelligence ranked the Bedford-based bank as the top performer in the region among banks with assets under $10 billion.
The rankings are based on returns, growth and efficiency but primarily on the strength and risk profile of the bank’s balance sheets, according to S&P Global, which ranks the country’s best performing banks and credit unions annually.
“We’ve worked hard over the years to make sure we’re a successful organization, doing what we’re supposed to be doing. And it’s nice we’re able to be recognized this way,” Stone said Thursday, the day after the bank learned about the ranking.
Primary Bank opened in 2015 with its Bedford flagship and corporate headquarters, focusing on lending to businesses. It added branches in Manchester in 2019, Derry in 2020 and Nashua in 2022.
As of Dec. 31, Primary Bank’s total assets stood at $653.9 million, according to S&P. Its full year net interest margin was 3.86%, compared to with 3.49% in 2021.
By contrast, Silicon Valley Bank grew to over $200 billion in assets and was heavily focused on the technology sector, Stone noted.
“Banks that have run into trouble and failed here are somewhat unique, not what a typical New Hampshire or New England community bank is like. They are very specialized,” Stone said. “Silicon Valley was in that startup venture capital world. Signature was in the crypto world. None of which we’re involved in, in any way.”
Silicon Valley Bank was also heavily invested in securities that carried significant interest rate risks, which severely damaged its portfolio as the Federal Reserve began increasing interest rates to curb inflation.
“We do not have a big investment portfolio,” Stone said. “As a matter of fact, we have a very small investment portfolio so we don’t have that same type of risk.”
Primary Bank, like other community banks in New Hampshire and New England, has a very diversified portfolio of clients, Stone said, which helps reduce risk.
“We’ve had the good strong growth because we’ve kind of stuck to the knitting of why we formed the bank,” Stone said.
Primary Bank accepts deposits from consumers as well as businesses but does not offer consumer lending, residential mortgages or car loans.
The bank provides real estate loans for commercial and residential building projects, construction loans and working capital loans. It also continues to grow its commercial and industrial loan business.
“New Hampshire by and large is a heavily real estate-based lending environment, but we continue to grow our C&I portfolio as well,” Stone said.