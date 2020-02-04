BEDFORD -- Primary Bank seeks to raise $15 million to $20 million in a second round of capital investment.
The Bedford-based community bank, which opened in 2015, raised $30.4 million in capital from over 421 shareholders during its first round in 2015.
The new investment round will enable the bank to increase lending capacity by providing additional capital to support new loans and higher lending limits, according to a news release. It will also be used to expand retail offices and other operations.
Primary Bank was the first bank to open in New Hampshire since the recession. Last year, it opened a Manchester office and an operations center. It plans to open a branch in Derry this month.
Within the last four years, Primary Bank reached over $299 million in assets, the bank reported. As of Dec. 31, its loan portfolio grew to $236 million, supported by deposits of $267 million.