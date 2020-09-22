MANCHESTER — Prime Subaru on Second Street will move into a brand new dealership off South Willow Street.

Construction on the 55,000-square-foot building is underway at 766 Gold St., a former Suzuki and Volkswagen dealership. Prime Motor Group, which also owns a nearby Mercedes-Benz dealership, bought the land in 2017.

