MANCHESTER -- Pristine Surgical LLC, which makes a single-use visualization platform for endoscopic surgical and diagnostic procedures, completed its third round of investment capital raising, the company announced Wednesday. The $18 million round will fund the completion of the company’s high-volume manufacturing capability and product launch, the Manchester company said.
“We are grateful for the support of our new and existing investors who are eagerly anticipating the launch of our single-use platform,” Bryan Lord, Pristine’s chief executive officer, said in a news release. "We will give hospitals and surgery centers the full confidence that their arthroscopic and laparoscopic procedures are performed with high-performance digital scopes, delivered in 100% sterile single-use kits, and at a reduced cost.”
Pristine Surgical developed the medical device by "combining high-definition digital imaging with advanced LED lighting, artificial intelligence and cloud-based software," the company said.