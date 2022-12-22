Private jets

Many private jet owners have had it with tracking websites and social media accounts dedicated to pinpointing their exact whereabouts as they move through the skies, leading some to leave their personal jets idle and hire planes through charter services.

Owning a private plane just isn’t what it used to be.

Citing security risks and privacy rights, the wealthiest of ultra-wealthy jet owners have had it with tracking websites and social media accounts dedicated to pinpointing their exact whereabouts as they move through the skies.