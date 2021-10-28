Lebanon-based CairnSurgical’s Breast Cancer Locator earned enough votes from virtual viewers and judges to win this year’s New Hampshire Tech Alliance Product of the Year competition.
After Thursday’s event, CEO David Danielsen said he was honored, grateful and “very pleased to be able to do this for breast cancer patients.”
The product translates MRI data on the location of a tumor to its physical location on a patient, allowing surgeons to perform more effective lumpectomies.
Other finalists included an athletic analytics system by Helios of Portsmouth, a cutting-edge plasma torch by Hypertherm in Lebanon, a non-invasive hospital ventilator by Vapotherm of Exeter, and a robotic arm that makes custom-printed organic tissue for potential grafting by ARMI facility Advanced Solutions in Manchester.
Each company gave seven-minute presentations before the vote. The event was live-streamed from Studio Lab in Derry, and 423 virtual votes were cast through a third-party polling program.
Breast Cancer Locator earned 38% of the votes. The winner was selected by combining the votes with judges’ precalculated scores.
Danielsen said the Breast Cancer Locator has the potential to eliminate up to 50,000 repeat surgeries in the United States alone, which could save up to $500 million annually. He said re-excision surgeries happen in 20% to 25% of lumpectomies worldwide.
The product will be showcased at a booth installation at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.
The company is currently conducting a 450-patient global study of the product to gain an FDA stamp of approval, Danielsen said.
Each of the products in the running represented significant paradigm shifts in their respective industries.
Jay Hoying of Advanced Solutions said the BioAssemblyBot, nicknamed BAB, will soon be able to print tissue on-demand using a patient’s specific biology, and based on the geometry of their body.
Examples he gave were jawbone grafts to replace sections of the mandible removed as part of a cancer surgery, or knee cartilage. The patient’s own cells would be used to replicate the tissue.
“We see real potential in having it at the point of use, in other words having it at the hospital,” Hoying said.
The ventilator by Vapotherm replaces full-face mask ventilators, making it possible for patients to eat, drink, take medication and communicate clearly with caregivers. The machine is portable and nurses can control the settings remotely.
The FDA approved it for domestic and international use, and it has already been used to treat hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 patients, according to Dan Van Hise, senior director of global marketing for the Exeter-based company.
Hypertherm’s Powermax 85 Sync plasma cutter was developed over the past decade and has 100 patents. The torch’s wireless interface to the power supply cuts down on unproductive trips to a faraway power supply. There is also an app that tracks the usage data remotely, so manufacturers can identify potential inefficiencies.
The employee-owned company in Lebanon has already begun shipping the product to “every corner of the world,” according to Hypertherm Director of Marketing Rafael Barrera.
Bill Near, the founder of Helios, said the Portsmouth-based company shipped its new Core athletic analytics product to 30 Pure Hockey stores across the country this week.
The wirelessly-charged disc is worn on the chest. Its internal sensors track an athlete’s movements and, using AI and machine learning, provide feedback on athletic performance.
New Hampshire Tech Alliance Executive Director Julie Demers said this year’s award ceremony made it possible for the organization to share important stories about tech and innovation in New Hampshire to a broader audience.
“The virtual nature of this event allows us to put these products on a much larger stage than we have in the past, and we’re reaching not only all corners of New Hampshire, but viewers out of state as well,” Demers said.