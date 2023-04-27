"For Sale" outside a home

A "For Sale" outside a home at Di Lido Island in Miami Beach, Florida, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. While a broad real estate boom lifted prices nationwide — adding an estimated $12 trillion in new US housing wealth since the pandemic — the Miami region saw its number of million-dollar ZIP codes more than double from the end of 2019 through 2022.  

 Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg

With the benefit of hindsight, millions of U.S. homeowners inclined to sell would have been better off doing it last spring.

The average profit margin on the sale of median-priced single-family homes and condos fell to 44% last quarter, from a peak of 56% in the second quarter of 2022, according to data published Thursday by Attom, a real estate analytics firm. The numbers cover homes in metro areas with a population of 200,000 or more.