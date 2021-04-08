Plans to expand Chasers Poker Room and Casino in Salem into an 84,000-square-foot former Kmart space across the street hit a snag this week when the property owners said they would not give their permission for such a change of use.

When Chasers’ owners Michael and Lisa Withrow submitted a site plan application to turn 167 South Broadway into a 800-game casino, they said they would sublease the space through a company called Transform Operating Stores LLC, a Delaware company with headquarters in Hoffman Estates, Ill., which acquired former Kmart assets.

