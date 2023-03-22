Newport Construction Corp. has changed its plan to build an asphalt manufacturing facility near downtown Nashua, responding to residents who oppose the hot batch mix plant.

Plans now call for building a “drum plant” as part of the redevelopment of 145-148 Temple St.

Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess, shown at the proposed site of a Nashua asphalt plant downtown, came out publicly against the proposal, saying neighborhoods would suffer. Developer Newport Construction called out the mayor for pre-hearing prejudice.