Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess, shown at the proposed site of a Nashua asphalt plant downtown, came out publicly against the proposal, saying neighborhoods would suffer. Developer Newport Construction called out the mayor for pre-hearing prejudice.
Newport Construction Corp. has changed its plan to build an asphalt manufacturing facility near downtown Nashua, responding to residents who oppose the hot batch mix plant.
Plans now call for building a “drum plant” as part of the redevelopment of 145-148 Temple St.
A 7,800-square-foot building on the property will be torn down to make way for overflow parking.
“After hearing neighbor concerns, we have decided to use a drum plant as to incorporate a lower mixing apparatus, which is one of the key pieces of an asphalt facility,” a letter to the planning board reads.
The plans will return before the planning board at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The company also is calling out Mayor Jim Donchess for publicly urging the board to deny the plans.
A batch plant would have had a tower between 40 and 50 feet high, compared to the 20-foot structure needed for the drum.
“There are fewer mechanical components with a drum plant, making a drum facility quieter than a batch facility,” the letter reads.
The company plans to run the plant six days a week from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to project documents.
The city’s planning department has heard from about “300 individuals and organizations expressing opposition to the 145-149 Temple St. project,” according to Sam Durfee, planning manager.
The 70,614-square-foot lot was the former site of a lumberyard and a road construction company, according to the project application. The project requires several waivers from the planning board.
The “proposed use is general industrial similar in character to existing and previous uses in the abutting area including a former lumber yard, concrete manufacturing facility, etc. and currently, a landscape materials supply business, a road construction business, etc.,” the application reads.
Donchess has said in the past that the location of the plant “would create detrimental environmental issues, add noise and traffic, all of which would have a negative impact on neighborhood residents.”
He said the production plant is inconsistent with the city’s 2022 master plan and East Hollis Street Master Plan, which promote residential development and a rail trail adjacent to the property.
Newport’s John DeFelice said Donchess offered a “prejudicial and unfair depiction” of the application.
“Unfortunately, the mayor has conflated his opinions — however unfounded and alarmist — with his duty to ensure a fair and objective process for all citizens and taxpayers who go before any municipal body, including the Planning Board,” a letter reads. “In doing so, Mayor Donchess has fashioned a serious conflict of interest and wielded improper exertions of his influence that should deeply concern any citizen who supports the fundamentals of civic process.”
Representing Newport, attorney Andrew Prolman wrote a letter to town officials to clarify the use is allowed in the general industrial district. He said the overlay district does not eliminate the original district.
He said the overlay district “is predicated on a future commuter rail” station off of Crown Street.
“Our application is being presented today; the Crown Street commuter rail station may never exist,” the letter reads.