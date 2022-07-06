A proposed gas station on Route 101 in Bedford has some neighbors worried about a change in the character of that stretch of road and the station’s location near wetlands.
The vacant site at 2 Hardy Road is diagonally across the street from the Hannaford supermarket. The plans require multiple variances from the town’s zoning board. Gas stations are not allowed in the town’s commercial zone.
The developer, Sullivan Construction, is also proposing a 14,000-square-foot light manufacturing facility for The Wholistic Pet, where pet food and other products will be packaged. The 6,000-square-foot gas station with 14 fueling pumps likely will be branded as Nouria, the same as its location on South River Road, said John Cronin, an attorney working on the project.
“It’s not just a gas station,” he said. “It is a convenience store, coffee shop and electric charging stations, which are consistent with the town’s master plan.”
Besides the variance to allow the stations, other requests for variances include a drive-thru, filling in 2,532 square feet of wetlands, and setbacks from the wetlands and front property line. The Zoning Board of Adjustment will hear the plans at 7 p.m. on July 19.
Cronin said the area is underserved by gas stations. Two Mobil stations are located on that road, a little more than a mile away in one direction and about 3 miles away in the other.
“This is a very good location for it,” Cronin said.
Plans for a Hess gas station on the site in 2014 were withdrawn after the zoning board denied similar variances.
Hitching Post Lane resident Heidi Cole said the station is expected to look the same as the Nouria that recently opened on South River Road. That location includes a Dunkin’ with a drive-thru.
“The town has always tried to distinguish Route 101 from South River Road in terms of zoning,” she said.
Route 101 zoning was designed to have lower-impact uses to keep a “village/town center” feel, Cole said. She disagreed with Cronin’s view of the master plan, mentioning that a 2016 proposal to change zoning to allow gas stations was denied.
“I read nothing in the master plan that advocated for more gas stations, especially along the Route 101 corridor,” she said.
Neighbors are worried about the risks of contamination to Ash Bog, private wells and the “town’s most valuable wetlands.”
Groundwater will not be affected because of state-of-the-art equipment, which includes an alarm system, according to Jeff Kevan, a principal of TFMoran, the engineering firm hired by the developer. He noted that Ash Bog is a half-mile away from the site.
Regulations call for double-walled fiberglass tanks and leak-resistant piping, according to Cronin.
Tom Healy, vice president of technical services for Nouria Energy, said the company operates 150 locations, including 35 in New Hampshire.
He said most spills are small and result from operator error at the pumps. Staff are trained for such cleanups, he said.
Bigger risks for contamination to the wetlands come from vehicles on the street or lawn mowers, Cronin said.
Cronin said plans have been changed after working with surrounding businesses, including relocating the driveway on Hardy Road.
As an advisory, the Conservation Commission voted 4-3 last month against recommending approval to the zoning board.
The gas station will be designed to have electric vehicle charging stations and can add more as demand shifts, Cronin said.
“All of the dispensers could be converted to electric chargers without having to dig up the property,” he said.