A proposal to construct a research and development facility next to Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics in Merrimack remains stalled as a debate lingers on how to address stormwater on the contaminated site.

The project includes three industrial flex buildings totaling 100,000 square feet. The John J. Flatley Co. is hoping to build the facility on a 45-acre parcel located at 685 Daniel Webster Highway.

Wednesday, October 07, 2020