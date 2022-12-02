Closing arguments at theTrump Organization’s criminal tax trial

Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass is shown outside the courtroom the Trump Organization’s criminal tax trial in Manhattan Criminal Court, New York City, on Friday.

 DAVID DEE DELGADO/REUTERS

NEW YORK — Donald Trump’s namesake real estate company engaged in tax fraud and the former president knew it was going on, a prosecutor said in closing arguments in the Trump Organization’s criminal trial on Friday, countering defense assertions that Trump was unaware of the scheme.

In his final day of closing arguments, prosecutor Joshua Steinglass said Trump authorized an array of perks and payments for top executives, including apartment rent and Christmas bonuses, that cheated tax authorities by being either unreported or misreported as non-employee compensation.