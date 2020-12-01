Boston-based Prospero Health is bringing its model of home-based care and round-the-clock telemedicine support to the Portsmouth area as it looks to expand into New Hampshire.

Company co-founder and CEO Doug Wenners said even before the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for home-based and virtual care had been growing due to the more than 40 million people living in the United States with advanced illnesses.

