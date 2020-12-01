Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Boston-based Prospero Health is bringing its model of home-based care and round-the-clock telemedicine support to the Portsmouth area as it looks to expand into New Hampshire.
Company co-founder and CEO Doug Wenners said even before the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for home-based and virtual care had been growing due to the more than 40 million people living in the United States with advanced illnesses.
A Ukrainian investor is suing a Ragged Mountain investment program, complaining the Danbury ski resort has spent and not returned a $545,000 investment that he ponied up in 2015 for his part in the EB-5 program, which provides green cards to foreigners who invest heavily in the United States.