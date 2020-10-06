Frisbie
The Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday the Charitable Trusts Unit will accept public comment on the proposed use of the proceeds from the sale of Frisbie Memorial Hospital of Rochester to FMH Health Services, LLC, a subsidiary of HCA Healthcare, Inc., along with assets -- including donor restricted funds -- of the Frisbie Foundation, Inc.

The foundation is proposing to enter into an agreement with the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation (NHCF) where the foundation -- renamed the Greater Rochester Community Health Foundation -- would become a separate supporting organization with a separate board of directors. NHCF will manage the foundation’s funds and support its grant-making activities.

