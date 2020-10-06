Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
The Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday the Charitable Trusts Unit will accept public comment on the proposed use of the proceeds from the sale of Frisbie Memorial Hospital of Rochester to FMH Health Services, LLC, a subsidiary of HCA Healthcare, Inc., along with assets -- including donor restricted funds -- of the Frisbie Foundation, Inc.
The foundation is proposing to enter into an agreement with the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation (NHCF) where the foundation -- renamed the Greater Rochester Community Health Foundation -- would become a separate supporting organization with a separate board of directors. NHCF will manage the foundation’s funds and support its grant-making activities.
The Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday the Charitable Trusts Unit will accept public comment on the proposed use of the proceeds from the sale of Frisbie Memorial Hospital of Rochester to FMH Health Services, LLC, a subsidiary of HCA Healthcare, Inc., along with assets -- including …