Hudson selectmen will hold a hearing Thursday on whether an alternate member of the planning board should be removed from the board's review of a huge distribution center proposed for the Green Meadow golf course property.

Alternate planning board member William Cole lives on Fairway Drive in the Green Meadow subdivision abutting the golf course. Residents of the neighborhood have organized and hired an attorney to fight the planned 2.6 million-square-foot distribution center, which would be occupied mainly by Amazon.

201103-news-hudsonlogistics-site

The three proposed buildings of the Hudson Logistics Center would occupy 2.6 million square feet on the 374-acre Green Meadow Golf Cliub property in Hudson.
Monday, November 02, 2020