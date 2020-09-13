Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
FRANCONIA — In a continuation of a partnership among Cannon Mountain, the Holderness School and the Franconia Ski Club, ground was broken last Thursday on the nearly $3 million Mittersill Performance Center, an Alpine training facility.
On completion in April, the 9,000-square-foot center will be given to the state and become an operational extension of Cannon, which is in Franconia Notch State Park. The indoor training facility’s opening will coincide with the start of Cannon’s 2021-22 ski season.
