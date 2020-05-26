MANCHESTER -- The Puritan Backroom restaurant is expanding its hours of operation to accommodate lunch takeout orders.
The restaurant reopened for takeout business earlier this month after being closed since April 1 for repair work following a kitchen fire.
Puritan Backroom staff will now begin taking calls for same-day orders beginning at 9 a.m., with “drive-thru” order pickup now available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m daily. A designated pickup time will be determined with the customer when the order is placed to ensure proper social distancing measures for the health and safety of customers, staff and the community.
"As demand continued to grow, and we refined our process, we are now ready to extend our hours and increase the number of orders we can process," said Puritan Backroom General Manager Eric Zink in a statement.
The restaurant briefly closed March 25 after a portion of the restaurant filled with smoke overnight, likely from an electrical fire. The Fire Department estimated damage at $80,000.