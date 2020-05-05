Management at the Puritan Backroom restaurant has announced the popular Manchester eatery will reopen for takeout business on Wednesday, May 6. The restaurant has been closed since April 1 for repair work following a kitchen fire.
Store management announced the reopening in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.
“The health and safety of our customers and staff is our priority, which is why we’re opening with a new process for easy, no contact takeout,” Puritan management announced. “We look forward to serving you.”
According to the post, a new modified menu is available for takeout, which can be found on puritanbackroom.com and Facebook.
Order by calling 603-623-3182 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for same day orders. There are a limited number of orders and pickup times available, and a minimum order of $25 is required.
Pickup orders at assigned times between 3 and 8 p.m. through a new “drive thru” system. Enter the Puritan from Hooksett Rd., then follow the line of cars to the takeout entrance. Customers are advised to remain in their cars, and a Puritan employee will place the order in their vehicles. Cars will then exit the lot onto Hooksett Rd.
The Puritan Backroom restaurant briefly closed March 25 after a portion of the restaurant filled with smoke overnight, likely from an electrical fire.
Store owner Arthur Pappas said he discovered the smoke when he arrived at 6:30 a.m. to open up on Wednesday, March 25.
The Manchester Fire Department responded with a full first-alarm response — four engines, two ladder trucks and a rescue company, according to a news release.
The fire was in an interior wall that separates the office from the kitchen line, Pappas said. The Fire Department estimated damage at $80,000.