MANCHESTER -- Management at the Puritan Backroom restaurant has announced the popular Manchester eatery will temporarily close at the end of business Wednesday, April 1, to allow for repair work following a kitchen fire at the restaurant last week.
The Puritan Backroom restaurant briefly closed March 25 after a portion of the restaurant filled with smoke overnight, likely from an electrical fire.
“So much has happened for us over the last week, such that we need to temporarily press pause on our operations,” management wrote in a social media post on the restaurant’s Facebook page Tuesday. “Tomorrow (April 1) will be the last opportunity to order Puritan takeout for a few weeks. While the damage from the kitchen fire last week had minimal impact on our takeout service, we need to complete significant repairs in order to reopen at full capacity in the future. And, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact everyday life for everyone, we will take this opportunity to improve how we conduct takeout ensuring that we perform the entire takeout process in the best and safest possible manner.”
Store owner Arthur Pappas said he discovered the smoke when he arrived at 6:30 a.m. to open up on Wednesday, March 25.
The Manchester Fire Department responded with a full first-alarm response — four engines, two ladder trucks and a rescue company, according to a news release.
The fire was in an interior wall that separates the office from the kitchen line, Pappas said.
The Fire Department said smoke had traveled to the roof level. Firefighters took 40 minutes to declare the situation under control. They found no extension of the fire, and the Health Department was called in. The Fire Department estimated damage at $80,000.
Puritan management said in a statement Tuesday they look forward to welcoming customers back for takeout once the repairs are completed.
“We will preserve the trademark quality and efficiency in our food preparation, but adjust our process to emphasize safe interaction for all of our customers and employees,” reads a post on the Puritan Facebook page. “During this pause, we will be hard at work preparing to reopen, and we'll share information with you through the process. In the meantime, we are still open for takeout through Wednesday, and we look forward to serving you.”