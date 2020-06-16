The Puritan Backroom plans to reopen its dining room Wednesday by reservation only. The Manchester restaurant will open for dinner service each day at 4 p.m., with seatings until 8 p.m.
The restaurant will open its phone lines at 10 a.m. for customers to call to make a same-day reservation for the evening.
“We have missed our ‘Puritan Family’ and are looking forward to welcoming our customers back inside the restaurant,” said Puritan Backroom General Manager Eric Zink, in a news release Tuesday. “It seems like such a long time since we closed in March."
In accordance with the state of New Hampshire’s Stay at Home 2.0 guidelines, tables inside the Puritan Backroom dining room will operate at 50-percent capacity, and customers will be seated at tables that are at least 6 feet apart. Reservations will be offered only for parties of six or fewer people.
Staff will wear masks at all times, and customers must wear a mask when entering, exiting and moving around the restaurant. Masks may be removed when guests are seated. Parties of one or two are invited to reserve seats at the bar, which are limited to accommodate social distancing between groups.
Walk-ins will not be accepted. Reservations will be taken at 669-6890.