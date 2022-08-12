BIZ-RUSSIA-ECONOMY-GET

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his address to the nation at the Kremlin in Moscow on Feb. 21. 

 ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine set Russia’s economy back four years in the first full quarter after the attack, putting it on track for one of the longest downturns on record even if less sharply than initially feared.

In a bleak tally of the war for Russia, an economy that was picking up speed at the start of 2022 swung into a contraction during the second quarter. Data due on Friday will show gross domestic product shrank for the first time in over a year, dropping an annual 4.7%, according to the median forecast of 12 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.