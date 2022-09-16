Putin says he has yet to decide whether he'll attend G20 summit Reuters Sep 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said he had not yet decided whether to personally attend a summit of the Group of 20 nations in Indonesia in November.However, Putin, speaking to reporters in Uzbekistan after a regional summit, said Russia would be represented at the meeting.(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Porter) Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY CMC will hire outside firm to review concerns over hospital Mortgage rates surpass 6 percent for the first time since 2008 50,000 to be eligible for assistance paying energy bills NH Lottery reports $8.5M in wagers for NFL opening weekend More taxpayer support is top of list for IRS overhaul, Treasury Secretary says U.S. railroad strike averted with deal brokered by Biden administration +2 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesStudents, parents protest as Alvirne High principal is put on administrative leaveCMC memo to employees slams Boston Globe story on former heart surgeonNorthfield dad told police he feared for family's safety 12 days before their murderFatal motorcycle accident closes portion of Hackett Hill Road in HooksettAdam Sandler to return to Manchester with show at SNHU ArenaThe most-regretted (and lowest-paying) college majorsGov. Chris Sununu: Chuck Morse for U.S. SenateMorse concedes to Bolduc who wins narrow victory in tight GOP Senate primaryFormer Chateau Restaurant building in Manchester sold for $1.2 millionNYC mom suspected of drowning kids at Coney Island Beach once blasted hospital that tried to save them in online review Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CollectionsThe New Hampshire 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in ManchesterFirst day back at Smyth Road SchoolUNH stages late rally to win opener, 31-21, over MonmouthSt. Joseph Cathedral renovation2022 Sky ShowWhittemore CenterBedford first day of schoolBrady, Hopkinton battleLondonderry in Warwick, Rhode IslandMemorial-Hanover