MANCHESTER - The Queen City Rotary Club announced Monday it is accepting grant applications for its 2020 awards cycle, and has set aside funds to donate specifically in support of COVID-19 responses.
“On an annual basis, we provide over $50,000 in donations to organizations across greater Manchester that support youth in need,” said Ann Butenhof, president of the Queen City Rotary Club. “We’re excited to announce that our application process for 2020 is now open.”
“As a club, we also recognize the devastating impact that COVID-19 has had on many nonprofits,” Butenhof added. “As such, we are also welcoming submissions for supporting efforts specific to the pandemic.”
The Queen City Rotary Club holds two major fundraising events each year and provides hundreds of hours of community service for projects across Greater Manchester.
Butenhof said the club supported more than 45 organizations with charitable grants in 2019. “The deadline to submit a grant application is April 20 and the donations will be distributed later in the spring,” Butenhof said.
Butenhof said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the club will not hold a formal breakfast event as in past years, opting instead to review and process donations as soon as possible.
To be eligible, nonprofits should serve children in need across Greater Manchester. To receive full consideration, grant applications should be filled out completely and designate either support for COVID-19 work or other agency projects. One application per nonprofit will be accepted.
To apply for a grant or for more information, please visit the club’s website at www.queencityrotary.org.