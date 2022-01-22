The familiar castle-like hotel off the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Nashua is undergoing a multi-million overhaul and will soon get a new name with a familiar ring to it.
The Radisson will return to its roots as a Sheraton, a semi-luxury hotel chain owned by Marriott International. The hotel opened in 1979 as a Sheraton Tara before rebranding as a Radisson in 2007.
The renovations started in the summer before the hotel closed in mid-December as part of the transformation, according to Stephen Kronick, vice president of New York-based United Capital Corp.
“People still refer to it as a Sheraton or the castle,” he said. “Everybody I run into says, ‘I had my prom there, my daughter got married there etc. etc.’ It has an incredible history.”
The franchise agreement with Radisson for the hotel ended on Dec. 13 after the company opted not to renew. United Capital had hoped to reopen as a Sheraton at the beginning of the year, but a delay in construction pushed the project back to the end of April, Kronick said.
“We are probably about 80% complete,” he said. “We are still waiting on some materials.”
Kronick declined to say how much the project will cost.
All 334 guestrooms and 30,000-square-feet of meeting space will be renovated as part of the project.
“The lobby is a gut job with major renovation,” Kronick said. The redesigned lobby and bar feature the latest Sheraton concept.
The hotel is known for hosting major functions, including visits from presidential candidates every four years. Its location near the Massachusetts border means the hotel houses a lot of events that draw people from nearby states.
He said the hospitality industry is struggling amid the ups and downs of COVID-19.
“As you can well imagine it is a struggle for everyone,” Kronick said. “Hopefully, that will pass at some point in time.”
Continued struggles
The various waves of coronavirus infections, including new variants, have made it tough for conferences, trade shows and larger events to rebound. Hotels across the state, including Radisson, are known for hosting such events.
Tim Sink, president of the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber hosted in-person events in the summer and early fall.
“There is a significant hunger by quite a few people to get back to face-to-face,” he said.
He said spikes in the virus had caused people to think twice about attending. He hopes that changes as infections drop.
The chamber plans to host its 31st annual Business Showcase from 4 to 7 p.m. on April 12 at the Grappone Conference Center. The event was scaled back last year.
“The uncertainty of the virus makes it hard to plan (trade) shows three to four months in advance or more,” Sink said.
Each year, the Concord Chamber partners with the Manchester and Nashua chamber’s for the Tri-City Expo, which is held at the Expo Center at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Manchester. The event has not taken place in the past two years.
Events are still being put on the calendar at the DoubleTree on Elm Street in Manchester, said Shawn Monahan, director of sales and marketing.
“I’d say it is looking very good for 2022,” he said. “We are definitely not at pre-pandemic levels.”
Two weeks ago, the Reptile Expo returned to the downtown hotel. The 39th Annual NH Farm, Forest & Garden Expo will return Feb. 4 and 5.
He hopes to see shows like the Tri-City Expo and other more locally focused events return in the future.
“I’m sure they will,” he said. “I think everyone is being a little cautious coming out of last year and into January with cases on the rise and everything. People are calling and there is a lot of interest and people are exploring dates. A good deal of people are waiting for those numbers to come down a little bit to make commitments.”
New identity
The DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown got a new identity in 2018 after being a Radisson since 2004. The hotel opened in 1983 as a Holiday Inn.
The renovations and name change came as two new hotels, the Residence Inn and Tru by Hilton were planned in the city. Both have since opened.
Another factor was the loyalty program offered by Hilton.
“Hotel bookings have been extremely strong and they have been for a long time now,” Monahan said. “We see a lot of people coming up to this area just to get out of their house and get away.”
He thinks the tourism industry across the state continued to see increased activity last year as people looked to experience more outdoor activities.
Events starting back up at the SNHU also boost business at nearby hotels.
Kronick said the hotel has a good amount of wedding books this year.
The Sheraton as a Marriott-branded hotel will help increase demand for travelers. Marriott’s Bonvoy loyalty program is also strong.
“There will be much better demand for the transient guest than we were able to achieve with Radisson,” he said. “Marriott has one of the strongest loyalty programs in the industry.”
The company expected to spend up to $6 million in renovations in 2011, when the property was bought at auction for $5.5 million.
The hotel is among three remaining with the distinct Tudor-style architecture in the Northeast, which were originally built and opened by Thomas Flatley, a well-known Boston developer from Ireland. The others are in Framingham, Mass., and Parsippany, N.J.
Hookett-based XSS Hotel bought the Sheraton Framingham Hotel & Conference Center for $14.4 million last year.
When it reopens as a Sheraton, the Nashua hotel will rejoin the legacy.