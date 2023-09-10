CJ's Great West Grill
The CJ’s Great West Grill on South Willow Street in Manchester will close for a Raising Cane’s fast food restaurant to be built on the the site.

CJ’s Great West Grill on South Willow Street in Manchester will close at the end of the year to make way for the state’s first Raising Cane’s fast food restaurant.

Raising Cane’s, founded in 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is known for its chicken fingers. This will be the establishment’s first location in the Granite State with the nearest location in Marlborough, Mass. Another is set to open soon in Methuen, Mass.