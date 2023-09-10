CJ’s Great West Grill on South Willow Street in Manchester will close at the end of the year to make way for the state’s first Raising Cane’s fast food restaurant.
Raising Cane’s, founded in 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is known for its chicken fingers. This will be the establishment’s first location in the Granite State with the nearest location in Marlborough, Mass. Another is set to open soon in Methuen, Mass.
The owner of the property at 782 S. Willow St., Tatro Road Realty, needs zoning relief for setbacks, driveway width and landscaping. The zoning board of adjustment will hear the plans at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The plans call for razing the CJ’s and building a 3,200-square-foot restaurant with two drive-thru lanes and an outdoor dining area. The owners of CJ’s say they plan to rebuild somewhere in southern New Hampshire.
The relief is needed because of the “unusual shape of the lot,” according to the application.
“The benefit to the applicant is the ability to introduce a new drive-thru restaurant (first-in-the-state) that is ideally suited for the South Willow Street location,” the application reads.
The current restaurant space was built in the 1950s, “which will be replaced by a new, modern restaurant of similar size with more daytime activity. The modern building and added daytime activity will bring more visibility and value to nearby retail properties,” the application reads.
CJ’s — which is part of Great NH Restaurants — opened on South Willow Street in 1995. Great NH Restaurants is known for Cactus Jack’s, Copper Door and T-Bones Great American Eatery.
CJ’s CEO Tom Boucher could not be reached for comment Sunday afternoon.
The chain posted on social media the decision was made with a “heavy heart, but also hope for the future.”
“We have been actively looking for a new location to reopen CJ’s Great West Grill in Southern, NH and in fact have a few we’re looking at now. We believe that with change comes opportunity. Imagine a brand new, built-from-the-ground-up CJ’s,” the post reads.
The employees at CJ’s are being offered positions at other Great NH Restaurants locations and “will be rewarded for their commitment to our company.”
The chain says it will be planning a closing celebration.