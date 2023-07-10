Former AT&T executive Randall Stephenson resigned his position on the PGA Tour's influential policy board in a letter dated Saturday, writing that he had "serious concerns" about the tour's controversial partnership with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

Stephenson's resignation suggests the partnership faces significant hurdles if it is to move forward. The first step to the deal getting finalized is securing the approval of the 10-member policy board. Stephenson had been a member of the policy board since 2012, and in his resignation letter he said the framework of the deal "is not one that I can objectively evaluate or in good conscience support, particularly in light of the U.S. intelligence report concerning Jamal Khashoggi in 2018."