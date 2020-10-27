People pass the U.S. defense company Raytheon stand at an international military fair in Kielce

People pass the U.S. defense company Raytheon stand at an international military fair in Kielce, Poland on Sept. 7, 2017. 

 KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS/FILE

U.S. aerospace manufacturer Raytheon Technologies Corp forecast weak demand from airlines as the COVID-19 pandemic hobbles the air travel industry but said cost cuts helped it report a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Shares fell more than 4% in trading on Tuesday.

