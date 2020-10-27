Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
U.S. aerospace manufacturer Raytheon Technologies Corp forecast weak demand from airlines as the COVID-19 pandemic hobbles the air travel industry but said cost cuts helped it report a better-than-expected quarterly profit.
Harley-Davidson Inc beat profit expectations on Tuesday as tighter inventories helped drive up prices and it reined in costs as part of Chief Executive Officer Jochen Zeitz's restructuring plan, sending its shares up as much as 28%.
U.S. aerospace manufacturer Raytheon Technologies Corp forecast weak demand from airlines as the COVID-19 pandemic hobbles the air travel industry but said cost cuts helped it report a better-than-expected quarterly profit.