Best Children’s Party Venue: Petals in the Pines in Canterbury lets kids explore outside and play at their own pace; Mel’s Funway in Litchfield will customize parties for specific attractions and activities. TWO CHILDREN’S PARTY venues — gold winner Petals in the Pines in Canterbury, and silver winner Mel’s Funway Park in Litchfield — garnered the most votes from New Hampshire Union Leader readers in this year’s Readers’ Choice poll. Both offer vastly different party experiences, a break from screen time, and a whole lot of fun. Donna and Jim Miller, co-owners of Petals in the Pines, perfected their version of a nature-based birthday party through trial and error. Their themed parties used to include a craft, but kids simply didn’t want to stop having fun. “They were just like, ‘What do you mean, we have to stop playing and go make your craft?’ They’d be back at the sandbox or back at my kitchen, and mom and dad were left to finish (the craft),” said Donna Miller. The key was upending the tight schedules of a traditional birthday party structure. “It’s just a very casual, relaxing atmosphere. I think that’s why people like it so much. Kids are just as happy being able to run around and play,” she said.

Letting the kids choose