Best Children’s Party Venue: Petals in the Pines in Canterbury lets kids explore outside and play at their own pace; Mel’s Funway in Litchfield will customize parties for specific attractions and activities. TWO CHILDREN’S PARTY venues — gold winner Petals in the Pines in Canterbury, and silver winner Mel’s Funway Park in Litchfield — garnered the most votes from New Hampshire Union Leader readers in this year’s Readers’ Choice poll. Both offer vastly different party experiences, a break from screen time, and a whole lot of fun. Donna and Jim Miller, co-owners of Petals in the Pines, perfected their version of a nature-based birthday party through trial and error. Their themed parties used to include a craft, but kids simply didn’t want to stop having fun. “They were just like, ‘What do you mean, we have to stop playing and go make your craft?’ They’d be back at the sandbox or back at my kitchen, and mom and dad were left to finish (the craft),” said Donna Miller. The key was upending the tight schedules of a traditional birthday party structure. “It’s just a very casual, relaxing atmosphere. I think that’s why people like it so much. Kids are just as happy being able to run around and play,” she said.
Letting the kids choose
With 7.5 acres of woods, a pavilion, various gardens and play areas, kids can do what they want, when they want. There are 2 miles of trails, a stream, and two labyrinths. Self-guided birthday parties emphasize creativity and freedom of movement, so kids can play at their own pace rather than switching activities at timed intervals. Kids can play hide and seek, walk the Tail Trail, or get dirty making mud pies in the “mud kitchen” with its child-sized hutch, small sink and utensils. New this year is a child-sized water station with a “faucet” — a sink with a hose attached — which makes it feel like a real kitchen. Other areas include Sand Village — a big sand pile with toy trucks — a tree fort behind the pavilion where kids can get a birds-eye view of the land, and a dress-up station. “We have things like butterfly wings, and a pumpkin costume. I think the favorite is the dragon costume. The kids like to put on costumes and crazy hats and do a lot of make-believe play,” Miller said. And the time goes by fast. “It’s two hours of a lot of nature play. It’s often hard to get everybody to leave,” she said.
‘Special place’ testimonial
Julia Fretwell of Merrimack first visited Petals in the Pines in 2021, and said it’s a “special place,” that she wanted to revisit. “We just enjoyed it so much that I wanted to be able to share it with the kiddos that we love,” she said. Fretwell held a joint birthday party there last year for her daughters, Eloise, now 5, and Georgia, 3, and about 20 kids. Fretwell wanted to avoid the “stock birthday parties” she’s attended in the past, where “there’s five birthdays going on simultaneously.” “Whereas this space was ours to play with. The kids could just go and do,” she said. Fretwell said Eloise loves to pretend-cook, and enjoyed the kitchen area with its pots and pans. Georgia liked painting and playing dress-up. “It’s almost like you’re renting out a really cool back yard,” said Fretwell, who also appreciated the screen-time break. “It’s these whimsical moments of a storybook childhood almost. There’s nothing electronic. There’s no iPad. It’s all just kids being able to truly use their imagination, and create and play, and just enjoy,” she said. Party plans can serve nine — the birthday kid plus eight. There’s a fee for each additional child, but siblings play for free. While visitors are allowed during a party, the pavilion and other areas might be blocked off. Miller said they often indicate online when there are private parties so that people dropping by will know what’s going on. “Donna and Jim are just wonderful hosts. Every year they come up with different things to add to just make the place even more special,” Fretwell said.
Many attractions at Mel’s
If you’re seeking a birthday party venue that takes care of everything for you, Mel’s Funway Park may be your answer. Co-owner and event coordinator Michael Accomando was delighted at news of the award. “Receiving a silver is an outstanding accolade. But to me, that’s just something that says ‘room for improvement.’ We aspire to try to be the best,” he said. Like Petals In the Pines, Mel’s emphasizes outside activities. Accomando notes how easily phones can snatch kids’ free time away. “It makes them grow up too quick. It takes away from the imagination of what they should be doing in their heads. That’s why I love the park,” he said. Kids can try go-karts, mini golf, laser tag, bumper boats, batting cages, a gem dive, bounce houses and arcades. Popular activities include the electric bumper boats that have built-in squirters. “On your warm days, the bumper boats are huge,” he said. But go-karts are also a big hit. “What kid doesn’t want to get behind the wheel of a go-kart and feel like they’re driving? That’s always been a huge, huge success. Because the kids get to do something that they can’t do until they’re big.”
Party packages at Mel’s
Mel’s hosts birthday parties, corporate events and school and camping trips. There are four birthday party packages in various price ranges. The “Funway Park Favorite” is the most popular. “It gives you a little of every single one of our attractions. And of course, we do the pizza and we do the cake for everybody and we do the ice cream. It’s not mom’s job to come out and have to work. It’s our job to work and it’s their job to enjoy,” Accomando said. Packages can be tailored to what the customer wants. “Some people just want go-karts, or some people want just the water. And we cater. There’s something for everybody now at the park, and I love that,” he said.
Size-appropriate Mini Mel’s
Mini Mel’s, a newer attraction, is geared toward kids ages 2-9. It offers some of the same activities, but downsized. There are bounce houses, inflatable obstacle courses, kiddie go-karts, mini golf, and even a gem dive where kids pan for gemstones after buying a mystery bag. “It’s a big, fenced-in area. So the parents can sit. They don’t have to worry about chasing the kids down because they’re always going to be in the area. That’s like having built-in babysitters by Mel’s,” he said. To fit all budgets, adult outings can include elaborate clambakes or more basic pizza parties. People can be served adult beverages or use the firepit. “It really is a spot for all ages to come and enjoy,” Accomando said.
Coming next year
For next season, they’re planning on an outdoor laser activity — a cleaner alternative to indoor paintball. Accomando sees several benefits to this upcoming addition. “They get to feel like they’re really out in the woods, either trying to defend the fort or trying to take the fort from another team. When they come back, there’s no messy cleanup. It’s a great team-building event and kids love doing it for birthdays,” he said. Mel’s Funway Park is at 454 Charles Bancroft Highway, Litchfield. Visit melsfunwaypark.com or call 603-424-2292 for more information. Petals in the Pines is at 126 Baptist Road, Canterbury, and is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 603-783-0220 or visit petalsinthepines.com for more information.