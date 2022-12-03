Real scams

A sign advertises a house for rent in Dallas on July 9. Nationwide, in 2021, victims of real estate scams lost roughly $350 million — a 64 % jump from the previous year, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

 Elias Valverde II/Dallas Morning News

Landlord Sonja Kluesener first suspected something fishy when three potential renters contacted her about the Zebulon, North Carolina, home she’d just listed on Zillow, and there was a significant price difference.

In her ad, she’d listed the three-bedroom ranch-style cottage at $1,700 per month. But they reported finding a similar ad on another listings site — for $200 less.