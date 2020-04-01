More than 3 in 5 Realtors in New Hampshire reported at least one home buyer deciding to delay a home search because of the coronavirus pandemic while half the Realtors said they were postponing putting new listings on the market, according to a trade group survey.
“Clearly the COVID-19 crisis is impacting our members and causing a significant amount of unease in our industry,” said Marc Drapeau, president of the New Hampshire Association of Realtors.
More than 870 members responded to a survey to measure how government restrictions, including a stay-at-home order prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, affected how Realtors did their jobs.
Sixty-three percent of Realtors reported at least one buyer deciding to wait to put a home on the market, and 51 percent of Realtors postponed listing homes for sales.
“Most of the respondents are talking specifically about their particular circumstances, and that’s reflected in the survey data: Lots of buyers and sellers pulling back out of caution,” said association spokesman Dave Cummings. “There’s definitely a strong thread of ‘putting things on hold’ as well, with optimism about returning to the market (for both buyers and sellers) once things feel safe.”
Eleven percent said they had difficulty requesting or receiving extensions on appraisals and/or financing contingencies, according to the survey.
Twenty-two percent who conducted business within the past week of the survey, done last Thursday and Friday, said they experienced no coronavirus impact.
The governor initially didn’t include the real estate industry as an essential business, but the association requested it be included and it was added a day later, Cummings said.
Meetings between brokers and clients can’t take place at a broker’s physical offices but may take place with social distancing or remotely by phone or video. Home showings may happen by appointment with social distancing. Open houses aren’t permitted.
“As significant as the statewide economic impact could obviously be, we are steadfast in our belief that this is not an environment which necessarily pits economic safeguards against public safety,” Drapeau said. “With the online technology currently used in the real estate industry, transactions can be completed while following appropriate social distancing protocols.”
New Hampshire Bankers Association President Kristy Merrill said last week that banks are trying to work with customers, who are less likely wanting to transact business like in normal times.
“People are nervous to be in each other’s space,” Merrill said.