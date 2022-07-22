Econ Bloomberg

A shopper inside a grocery store in San Francisco on May 2, 2022.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

After underestimating the worst inflation outbreak in decades, central banks are now driving their economies headlong toward recession in order to tame prices.

The stark outlook is stoking fears that policymakers will end up overreaching as they push ahead with aggressive interest-rate hikes, just as some now concede they overstimulated through the pandemic recovery.