R ental vacancies are at historic lows in New Hampshire, according to new data, pushing rents to record highs and putting homeownership even further out of reach for renters.
Policymakers are batting around incentives for construction of more affordable housing and trying to figure out how to nudge suburbs and smaller towns to change their zoning codes and allow more affordable homes to be built. But for renters, such solutions can’t deliver relief soon enough.
In Manchester, tenant Alicia Kuykendall saw her rent rise 27% last year, and she got word on Wednesday that her landlord plans to increase the price again when she renews her lease this winter.
“What that means now is we’re living in an apartment that we can barely afford, and our rent will be increasing Jan. 1,” Kuykendall said. “I don’t know what that means for my family.”
Moving doesn’t feel like an option, even if she could find a place. Especially with higher rent, she doesn’t have a lot to save for the costs of moving — first and last month’s rent, plus a security deposit could easily add up to $5,000. Never mind about trying to save for a down payment.
She’s not alone.
New Hampshire Housing measured a 0.3% vacancy rate across the state — meaning, 99.7% of apartments are already rented. The U.S. Census Bureau measured the statewide vacancy rate over 4% for April through June of this year, a figure that includes seasonal vacancies.
Both agencies say this is the tightest rental market in four decades. Few apartments are available, competition between prospective tenants is cutthroat, and landlords have little incentive to keep rents steady.
It will take years for New Hampshire to dig out of its housing crisis, said Rob Dapice, CEO of New Hampshire Housing.
“What we will lose in economic growth, household growth, individual and family growth is significant,” he said.
Dapice said New Hampshire needs to invest in workforce housing, affordable housing, senior housing and supportive housing — or risk a shrinking economy and thousands of families pushed into insecurity, getting ever closer to homelessness.
New Hampshire plans to spend $100 million in federal pandemic relief money to incentivize cities and towns to build more affordable housing and is giving money directly to developers who are building affordable housing and workforce housing.
Of that money, $60 million will go to developers who build apartment buildings of three units or more, with awards of up to $3 million per project. Cities and towns that grant permits for affordable housing projects will receive up to $1 million each. Another grant program will pay for communities to update zoning and other regulations that might be blocking affordable development.
The funding came to New Hampshire as part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act — one-time funding that has to be spent by 2024. But one-time money won’t solve the state’s housing shortage, Dapice said, and he praised the Legislature’s appropriation of money to the state’s affordable housing fund.
“We’re going to have to keep making those kinds of investments to minimize the harmful effects of the housing crisis, and to try to support our state’s economy and people,” he said.
More open to development
New Hampshire has a law requiring communities to develop some workforce housing, but Dapice said those projects historically have met resistance from communities. Too often, he said, developers have had to take towns to court to get them to follow state law and approve projects.
He hoped growing awareness of the housing crisis will end the recalcitrance.
Some towns and cities are trying to change their own codes and ordinances to allow for more affordable housing.
In Dover, Assistant City Manager Christopher Parker said cities and towns can do little about most factors that drive up housing prices — Parker has no control over the cost of labor and supplies, and municipalities typically don’t help finance construction. But he said rule changes, bureaucratic streamlining and incentives have helped Dover build more of what he terms “attainable” housing.
Last year, Dover changed its zoning code to allow developers to build duplexes on any residential parcel. The city counts about 50 “accessory dwelling units” built since a 2010 law change started allowing homeowners to build up to two apartments on their properties, making new homes out of attics and basements, additions and garages.
Parker said the city has tried to make the process of moving a project through the planning and zoning boards easier and has removed restrictions on unrelated people living in one home, which he said allows people to rent out spare bedrooms and permits larger numbers of roommates.
The most widely used change, Parker said, has been a system to allow developers to build more units of housing on a parcel of land than zoning code strictly allows — as long as some of those units will become affordable housing.
“It’s not about getting people to move to town, it’s about keeping people in our community,” Parker said. “We want to have a place where children can grow up and live in the same community as their parents and grandparents.”
Costs still high
More units are being built, but the New Hampshire Housing report out this week shows rents are still spiraling upward. Prices have increased the quickest in Grafton County, where average rent is now nearly $1,700 per month, a 48% increase over 2021, and Hillsborough County, with average monthly rent rising more than 34% to more than $1,850 per month.
Dapice said it was hard to tell what was driving those steeper increases, but he wondered whether part of the cause is more development of high-end apartments.
Parker said he worries about building more housing that is out of reach for most Granite Staters.
“If wages are not keeping that same growth rate, people aren’t going to be able to afford them, no matter how many houses are on the market,” Parker said.
As she looks around at new apartments springing up around Manchester, Kuykendall isn’t feeling any relief. The prices at the new buildings are way out of reach, she said, especially if she has to save up for moving costs.
“There are no options here. If you want to stay in southern New Hampshire, your back is against the wall.”
Kuykendall said she and her family are seriously considering a move to the South or the Midwest. Even having her parents nearby in Massachusetts may not be enough to keep Kuykendall and her young family in New Hampshire.
She feels vulnerable as a renter in this market, without much in the way of legal protections. New Hampshire law forbids rent control. Modest tenant protections, like a proposal earlier this year to require a landlord to give three months’ notice before evicting to make upgrades, stalled out in the State House.
“I wish they’d do something to protect the renters, especially since we don’t even have the ability to buy,” Kuykendall said.
She wants to save, wants to be a homeowner someday soon. Rising rent makes it harder every year, and it’s not clear if affordable housing incentives will come soon enough to make a difference for her family.
“I love it here,” she said. “But I don’t know how I’m supposed to stay.”