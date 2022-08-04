Apartment market

Neighbors Emily Schnebel and Joe Benway walk their dogs outside of their apartments at The Chandler in Bedford on Thursday. Apartment vacancies in New Hampshire are at record lows, with only 0.3% of units available, according to New Hampshire Housing.

R ental vacancies are at historic lows in New Hampshire, according to new data, pushing rents to record highs and putting homeownership even further out of reach for renters.

Policymakers are batting around incentives for construction of more affordable housing and trying to figure out how to nudge suburbs and smaller towns to change their zoning codes and allow more affordable homes to be built. But for renters, such solutions can’t deliver relief soon enough.